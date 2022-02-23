Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Make a splash
Oklahoma Aquarium’s largest annual fundraiser — Splash! — features craft beers from area breweries and food by top local chefs. The Saturday, Feb. 26 event (for ages 21-over) also will include games, prizes, an auction and a mechanical bull shark. VIP entry begins at 6 p.m. General entry is 7 p.m. For tickets and information, go to okaquarium.org.
Revisit ‘The Godfather’
A decade before coming to Tulsa to make “The Outsiders,” Francis Ford Coppola crafted the Academy Award-winning film “The Godfather.”
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather,” the film is getting a limited theatrical release beginning Friday, Feb. 25 exclusively at AMC Theatres, including AMC Southroads 20.
Coppola’s film adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel chronicles the rise and fall of the Corleone family. “The Godfather” trilogy is viewed as one of the greatest in cinematic history. In preparation for the 50th anniversary celebration of the first film, Paramount and Coppola’s production company, American Zoetrope, undertook a restoration of all three films over the course of three years.
Greenwood film premiere
Celebrate Black History Month by attending a red carpet movie premiere of “From the People, For the People,” a film that sheds light on the Tulsa community after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The premiere will take place Sunday, Feb. 27 at Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.
General admission is $20. Light snacks are available and a cash bar will be on site. A meet-and-greet cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, go to the Greenwood Ave Project “Black Wall Street” Facebook page.
Akdar Shrine Circus
The Akdar Shrine Circus will present multiple performances this weekend Feb. 24-27 at the Expo Pavilion at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st Place. This is the 76th year for this show, which features everything from trapeze artists to tigers, clowns and motorcycle daredevils. Best of all, proceeds from ticket sales (which range $10-$22) benefit the Akdar Shrine’s efforts to provide care for special needs children through its Akdar Shrine Hospitals. For tickets: exposquare.com.
“Fantastical: Firebird Meets Harry Potter”
The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College presents conductor candidate Alejandro Gomez-Gullien as he leads the orchestra in a program that will traverse a musical world of myth and fantasy, featuring a suite of Igor Stravinsky’s score for the ballet “The Firebird,” to music from each of the films in the “Harry Potter” series. The concert is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St. Tickets are $25-$35. To purchase and more information: signaturesymphony.org.