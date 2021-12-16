Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Guitar legend

Growing up in Sweden, Yngwie Malmsteen had no interest in music — at least until he saw Jimi Hendrix performing on TV in 1970. It was a light bulb moment for Malmsteen, a world renowned guitar artist who will perform Friday, Dec. 27 at Tulsa Theater. A Christmas with Blue October show will take place at the same venue on Saturday, Dec. 18. For tickets, go to tulsatheater.com.

Christmas with The Nerve

You’ve got some nerve. Or you will if you go see Christmas with The Nerve at The Venue Shrine.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. The Nerve released a debut album in June that features 11 original songs and an interesting cover of Gerry Rafferty’s 1978 hit “Baker Street.”

The Nerve has written some new songs and will bring out some past blasts at the upcoming show (21-over). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at tulsashrine.com.

Winter Wonderland at the Gathering Place