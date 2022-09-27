 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washing Windows

Window washers work on the side of Tulsa City Hall on Friday. Unlike the record heat we saw last week, temperatures this week will be very seasonable, if not below average a few days, according to Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang. Highs will remain in the mid- to upper-80s with lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

 Mike Simons, tulsa world

