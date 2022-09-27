Washing Windows
Whether in Sand Springs, Bartlesville or Bixby, people know him — and not for his football play.
The State Department of Education had requested Troy Powell’s teaching certificate be revoked for cause after nearly two dozen current and former students alleged misconduct. #oklaed
Officials, though, say another $35 million-$40 million is needed to finish out the interior, including installation of the pop culture exhibits.
Stillwater was kind to the overmatched OKC U.S. Grant football program, and still there was an 85-point shutout.
'Our chance to honor the first family of Oklahoma football': Selmon brothers statue a long time coming
The Selmon brothers — Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy — are about to join an exclusive club this weekend, among the handful of former Sooners with statues outside Memorial Stadium.
The Academy Award-winning Cherokee actor is from Nofire Hollow between Tahlequah and Stilwell. He found a path to an Oscar.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Although she’s about 60 years younger than the average resident, the current Miss Oklahoma, Megan Gold, is living at Covenant Living at Inverness, a sprawling retirement community on West 71st Street.
David Alexander has bandaged his Broken Arrow wound and seems genuinely happy to be an educator and a ball coach in Sapulpa.
No. 16 Ole Miss surged ahead during a dominant second quarter, scoring four touchdowns for 28 unanswered points, but the Golden Hurricane battled back in the second half.