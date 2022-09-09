 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walmart chief economist to speak at TU's Friends of Finance luncheon next week

  • Updated
The chief economist for Walmart will speak at an event next week at the University of Tulsa.

John List will kick off Friends of Finance's 2022-23 Executive Speaker series Sept. 16 at Allen Chapman Student Union. Networking begins at 11:30 and the program starts at noon.

List is the first of six speakers to be featured in the FOF series, which has luncheons in October, November, January, March and April.

He is the Kenneth C. Griffin Distinguished Service Professor in Economics at the University of Chicago.

His research focuses on combining field experiments with economic theory to deepen understanding of the economic science. In the early 1990s, he pioneered field experiments as a methodology for testing behavioral theories and learning about behavioral principles shared across different domains.

To obtain data for his field experiments, List has made use of several different markets, including charitable fundraising activities, the sports trading card industry, the ride-share industry and the education sector. List co-authored the international best seller, The Why Axis, in 2013, and The Voltage Effect in 2022.

