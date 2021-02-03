Wagoner's Trey Gause energized for Westminster signing

WAGONER -- Trey Gause was out of gas after making arguably the biggest play of his high school football career.

“He’s always be remembered for his fumble return against Clinton in the (4A state championship game),” coach Dale Condict said. “I was over there giving him life support.”

The Bulldogs led 14-0 in the second quarter, but Clinton’s Red Tornadoes were driving until a Wagoner defender knocked the ball out of the running back’s hands.

“I saw it come out and I said, `That’s me, that’s me,’” Gause said. “I heard (teammate NuNu Clayton) behind me, yelling, `Go, Trey! Go, Trey!’” I picked up the ball and started running. When I got to the end zone, (Clayton) was there and he was hyped.”

Wagoner now led 21-0 and wasn’t about to lose – not with a defensive unit allowing only 6.2 points per game. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-13.

Meanwhile, Gause was seriously winded.

“Coach Condict told me to lay down on the sideline and started pumping my chest,” Gause said.

Gause led the Bulldogs with 141 tackles as a senior and totaled more than 300 for his career.