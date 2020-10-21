Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez has mental makeup of stellar older brothers

Wagoner sophomore Gabe Rodriguez may not quite have the athletic ability of two older brothers who were former stars for the Bulldogs.

But he has the same determination, toughness and “the same mental DNA of being a winner,” coach Dale Condict said.

Rodriguez, who plays regularly on special teams, had a field day in his first sustained varsity action on defense Oct. 9 as the 4A No. 1 Bulldogs rolled to a 70-0 win at Catoosa.

Playing for injured senior defensive back Chase Nanni, Rodriguez had seven tackles, including one for loss; recovered a fumble; and returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown against the Indians.

He also had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

“That’s not bad for a season’s worth of statistics, let alone for one night,” Condict said with a chuckle.

Rodriguez’s oldest brother, Roman, played inside linebacker and was an inspirational leader for the Bulldogs’ 2014 state championship team, the first of three in a row.

Roman also belted a walk-off home run to put Wagoner into the 4A baseball state tournament and played college football at Northeastern State for a time.