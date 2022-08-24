Wagoner wins $7 million Federal RAISE Grant

Each year the Federal Government helps fund some towns across the country with quality of life improvements that only a certain number can qualify. Among those that qualify for the help an even smaller percentage get the lucrative grant.

The grant has been known by many names as the TIGER Grant, BUILD Grant and most recently the RAISE Grant. RAISE is an acronym for Rebuilding Access for Infrastructure Sustainability & Equity.

Since 2018, Wagoner has submitted the paperwork each year for the funds and has been denied. The 2022 submission, however, was approved last week and will receive $7 million.

Wagoner will get new ADA-compliant sidewalks, curbs, improvements to two specific neighborhoods, driveways and a pedestrian underpass from near Burger King to the west side of U.S. Highway 69.

“I am beyond words,” said Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones of the good news. “This will transform the west side of town.”

Two areas of Wagoner will also get upgrades. The community north of Highway 51 and a similar area south of 51 are in line for better sidewalks among other improvements.

“The underpass will be a big deal,” Jones added. “It will be built near the Burger King and Asian Buffet (that borders the east side of Highway 51).”

The overall RAISE Grant process was not easy or accomplished quickly. The participants had to go through four debriefings about each town’s submission. Also, the Grant requirements on the Federal level changed and towns had to change with it.

The changes from the Federal money will begin in 2025 after two years in the planning and design stages. Completion is expected in 2027.

The whole process was a group effort. Outside of the work from the City of Wagoner, Sen. Jim Inhofe, Congressman Kevin Hern along with Wagoner officials and business people all contributed and wrote letters of support to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

The city’s project description stated: “This project will construct a multi-use path, a new reinforced concrete box culvert, build sidewalk, street curbs and a side path, and build a trail underpass crossing of U.S. 69.”

The project benefits include: “It will reduce crashes and injuries by separating motorized and non-motorized modes of transportation.

“The project will help reduce flooding and congestion and improve travel time by reducing road closures due to flooding. The roadway improvements will help increase the life of the roadway by moving water away from the road.

“This project will also improve the road to meet ADA standards making access to essential services easier and reducing automobile dependence for all.”