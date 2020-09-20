Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
At a news conference, Police Chief Wendell Franklin said he disagreed with the court-ordered release of the videos because of the trauma the incident has put upon officers and his belief that the videos are "evidence that should be played out in court."
Noah Feldman: Think the Kenosha shooting case is simple? It isn't, because of the gun Kyle Rittenhouse brought with him
- Updated
When gun rights get involved, the law tends to depart radically from common sense, the column says.
- Updated
“It would not be uncommon for some of these defendants to move as much as a pound of meth at a time into this area," an OBN spokesman said after the Okemah-area bust.
Bill Haisten: Sources say OSU athletic director Mike Holder, assistant football coaches can't agree on pandemic-related pay cuts
- Updated
Because nine OSU assistants have contracts, the university cannot cut their pay unless they agree to the terms.
- Updated
The gun used to fatally shoot a Tulsa police officer and critically injuring another officer was traded for heroin just weeks prior to the shooting, prosecutors allege.
Tulsa police, federal law enforcement officials unveil Initiative 2150 to honor Sgt. Craig Johnson
- Updated
Carrie Underwood took home the top prize and earned a compliment from Barbara Mandrell.
Ron Howard interview: Oklahoma, and OU, shaped the lives of his parents and the path for one of Hollywood's best-known families
- Updated
"My dad wanted to ride his horse to California and become a singing cowboy, but nobody told him that he couldn't carry a tune," Ron Howard told the Tulsa World. "Thankfully his mom convinced him to go to OU to study."
- Updated
Bixby plans a game at Stigler, minus about a dozen of the team's best players, to fill the open date,
- Updated
There are times when the moral choice is obvious, though it may conflict with political expediency. The current controversy about the “street …