Wagoner softball hits road bumps against Berryhill, Verdigris

It was a rough week on the softball diamond for the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs who dropped a pair of losses to Berryhill (6-19) and Verdigris (2-11) on Monday and Thursday.

Coach Brian Edwards said in the Verdigris game, an error-laden first inning resulted in four Cardinal runs that put the Lady Bulldogs in a hole early.

“It’s hard to come back from that. You can’t give them extra outs,” Edwards said.

Wagoner scored their pair of runs in the fourth inning, but left some runners stranded on the base throughout the tame. Kaci Murray and Caitlin Henson put points on the scoreboard for the Lady Bulldogs.

“With us, we are just making errors and not getting timely hits that we need,” the coach continued. “With the teams we’re playing, we can’t make mistakes – giving them extra outs and base runners. It’s been tough.”

Youth and inexperience are having taking their toll on the team down the stretch.