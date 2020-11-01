 Skip to main content
Wagoner Senior Night honors

Senior Night ceremonies held Friday, Oct. 30 at W.L. Odom Field in Wagoner included recognition of Bulldog athletes, trainers, cheerleaders and mascot for their dedication to their sports programs.

Each senior was introduced along with his or her parents.

Wagoner student athletes honored include Braven Bowman, Kaden Charboneau, Nunu Clayton, Logan Cole, Collin Condict, Braden Drake, Jesse Fair, Anthony Fulton, Trey Gause, Sawyer Jones, Darius McNack, Chase Nanni, Caden Pawpa, Talon Pugh, Mikey Rice, Anthony Ripp, Jordan Rollins, Claude Sheppard, Isaac Smith, Julian Smith, Brian Trimble, Adin Washbourne, Chochee Watson and Carson Wiley.

Trainers who were applauded include Hannah King and Ruby Young. Recognized cheerleaders and mascot were Kammi Chandler, Caitlyn Henson, Trinity Kelly, Kaci Murray, Gracie Rowe and Whitney Smith.

Mascot and trainer photos will appear in next week's edition.

