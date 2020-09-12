Wagoner runners compete at Booker T. Washington Invitational, Vunetich places in Top 3

Wagoner Cross Country runners continue to make improvements as they compete with stiff competition from larger schools on area courses.

On Sept. 10, they took part in the Booker T. Washington Cross-Country Invitational at O’Brien Park in Tulsa. In wet, soggy conditions, the Bulldogs finished fourth as a team while the Lady Bulldogs finished eighth.

Coach Alan Muehlenweg said there was a lot of tough competition, but it was a “great day for all of our athletes.”

“Some of our girls didn’t have the results they wanted, but they are using that as fuel as we get ready for Holland Hall this week,” Muehlenweg said. “Our boys are going to surprise some schools this year.”

“We’ve been focused on a couple of things in these meets with larger schools – our personal times comparing to other 4A schools and winning what matters - conference, regional and state meets,” he continued.

Wagoner’s John Vunetich beat the time he posted at state last year by a full 30 seconds to finish in third place. Meanwhile, Jillian Strange ran a full minute faster than her time at the BTW Invitational in 2019. Gabe Alsip recorded a personal best time.

“If John had posted this time at state, he would have finished fourth,” Muehlenweg noted. “Now we just need to focus on them (runners) not peaking too soon. Too much success early in the season can breed complacency, so I’ve tried to even it out with some hard meets. It’s a difficult balance.”

“For John, I think it was definitely a confidence boost as he is only 30 seconds off of last year’s state championship time.