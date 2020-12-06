Related to this story
The contractor, slightly ahead of schedule on the project, also found more than 7,000 artifacts during excavation; they will be curated by an Oklahoma City museum.
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday abruptly replaced one of his own appointees to the Oklahoma State Board of Education. It was his second such action in three weeks’ time. #oklaed
The woman's compact SUV was struck by a car attempting to pass in a no-passing zone, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Bill Haisten: As a ‘new direction’ jolts David Alexander, expect Broken Arrow to target Loren Montgomery
“Honestly, in a weird way, I consider this a badge of honor,” David Alexander said. “We’ve changed the expectation level since I got here."
'Worst-case scenario' of COVID-19 spread unfolding as 'extreme severe' risk level added to Tulsa ZIP code map
Eleven ZIP codes appear in dark red denoting extreme severe risk, while 24 are in red for severe risk and seven are in orange for high risk.
Transformation Group Holdings purchased the property for $20.5 million last week, land records show.
Letter to the Editor: Fallout from Broken Arrow city council's rejection of encouraging mask wearing
"I no longer will shop in or do any business with Broken Arrow businesses," Tulsa resident Matthew Livingood.
With records being broken daily and the state on track for 8,000-plus new cases in daily COVID-19 reports starting next month, orders are needed "compelling Oklahomans to act differently," according to a federal task force.
COVID-19: Death toll rises by 54 as record numbers also hospitalized, in ICUs across Oklahoma
Jenks Public Schools apologizes after photo at state championship game shows crowded, mostly maskless student section
Jenks officials said the student section had "too many high school students without masks and too many high school students in close contact with one another."
The Freedom from Religion Foundation criticized the governor for promoting his personal religious beliefs, while a Tulsa minister said the governor should do more than calling for prayer.