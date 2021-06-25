Wagoner Pastor retires to focus on cancer diagnosis

If you live in Wagoner, you’ve probably heard the name Will Smith a time or two. Not the famous actor. Rather the Senior Minister of the First Christian Church on NE 2nd Street, and he’s retiring.
53-year-old, Smith, is hanging up his hat of a nearly 30-year ministry career so he can be closer to his doctors and treatment centers in Tulsa.
Smith has chronic lymphocytic leukemia and has been doing chemotherapy for nine months.
“How I’m feeling really just depends on the moment,” Smith said. “I’m not ending the way I pictured it by any means. You just have to do the best with the time that God gives you.”
Smith came to Tulsa in 1992 and served as the Youth Pastor at Harvard Avenue Christian Church.
The opportunity to transition out of a non-Youth Pastor position brought him to Wagoner where he’s been since January 6th, 2014.
He’s also an Associate Professor at Tulsa Community College teaching programming. Smith has a doctorate in Computer Science. Thanks to remote-learning, he’s able to continue teaching.
“I constantly have to do things that allow me to be closer to resources,” he said.
The city of Wagoner will always be near and dear to Smith’s heart—mainly due to what he calls, “a strong, family connection.”
“Even though you may not be related, people tend to treat you like family,” Smith said.
That same, family connection is highlighted at First Christian Church. The church has always been involved in community service—especially when it involves children.
FCC serves lunches in the summer for school-aged children. Many church members work for the Brighter Futures Foundation of Wagoner, an all-volunteer organization focused on providing literacy, fitness, recreation and other educational activities for children.
Despite the average age of church members hovering around 72, Smith is proud to say age never shows when they’re helping others.
“Some of those people don’t feel 72 when they’re with a sixth-grader teaching them to read,” Smith exclaimed.
Although his cancer came on sudden, his positive influence will be remembered for a long time. Church members organized a punch and cake reception after church on June 20th.
Smith’s last day at First Christian Church will be Wednesday, June 30th. FFC will bring in an interim preacher July 1st while they look to fill his spot permanently.