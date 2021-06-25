Wagoner Pastor retires to focus on cancer diagnosis

If you live in Wagoner, you’ve probably heard the name Will Smith a time or two. Not the famous actor. Rather the Senior Minister of the First Christian Church on NE 2nd Street, and he’s retiring.

53-year-old, Smith, is hanging up his hat of a nearly 30-year ministry career so he can be closer to his doctors and treatment centers in Tulsa.

Smith has chronic lymphocytic leukemia and has been doing chemotherapy for nine months.

“How I’m feeling really just depends on the moment,” Smith said. “I’m not ending the way I pictured it by any means. You just have to do the best with the time that God gives you.”

Smith came to Tulsa in 1992 and served as the Youth Pastor at Harvard Avenue Christian Church.

The opportunity to transition out of a non-Youth Pastor position brought him to Wagoner where he’s been since January 6th, 2014.

He’s also an Associate Professor at Tulsa Community College teaching programming. Smith has a doctorate in Computer Science. Thanks to remote-learning, he’s able to continue teaching.

“I constantly have to do things that allow me to be closer to resources,” he said.