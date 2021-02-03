Wagoner O-lineman Darius McNack has major dreams, signs with NEO

WAGONER -- Darius McNack could always throw the football, but the 6-foot-3, 325-pounder was destined to play in the trenches.

“I’ve always said he’s like a quarterback trapped in an offensive lineman's body,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said.

McNack led Wagoner's veteran line in 2020 with 28 pancake blocks, helping power the Bulldogs to the 4A football championship.

Did he ever wish he could have played quarterback?

“Everybody wants to do that, but we have a good one right here (Sawyer Jones). I’ve been blocking for him for nine years,” he said.

McNack signed Wednesday with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, the two-year school in Miami, Oklahoma, and hopes to move on to a four-year school after that.

“I’ve always wanted to play Division I football, so I’m going (to NEO) to work hard,” he said.