Wagoner native to conduct research in sea lab in Alabama

“Typically, their populations are generally abundant and stable, but climate change, pollution, and habitat destruction threaten their population health. I want to do my part to ensure they survive and thrive.”

The National Science Foundation funds many research opportunities for undergraduate students through its REU Sites program. The REU program is designed to provide college students with experience in authentic scientific research. The students take ownership of their project and present the results at the end of the internship period.

An REU Site consists of a group approximately 10 undergraduates who work in the research programs of the host institution. Each student is associated with a specific research project, where they work closely with the faculty and other researchers. The program helps fund the experience by providing students with travel funds, housing and a monthly stipend.

Associate Professor Dr. Craig Zimmermann is thrilled that Blair was accepted to the prestigious opportunity.

“The program is highly competitive, so the award to Shelby is testament to her intelligence and aptitude. Shelby is a new student in our environmental conservation degree program, so the field experience she gains while on Dauphin Island will help her develop into a mature environmental scientist,” Zimmermann said.