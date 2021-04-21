Wagoner High School senior serves as Senate page

Wagoner High School senior Abby Riggs has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Kim David, R-Porter. Riggs served during the 11th week of session from April 12-15.

Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session. They attend Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The pages toured the newly renovated state Capitol and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. Each week, they also participate in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they get first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills from the 2021 legislative session.

Riggs plays soccer and is a member of National Honor Society and FCCLA. Her other interests include skating and music. She plans to attend college to study criminal justice. Riggs’ career interests include working with the FBI or law enforcements.

She is the daughter of Wagoner residents Todd Riggs, Heather Riggs and Bill Scheller.