Wagoner helps in drug fight with Overdose Awareness Week

From Staff Reports

The Wagoner Community Hospital joined other local agencies to fight opioid addiction as part of the city’s “Overdose Awareness Week” last week.

The City of Wagoner and Wagoner Community Hospital held a proclamation presentation during the Aug. 29 kickoff program. Mayor Albert Jones presented the proclamation to Dr. Suzanne Salichs of WCH.

The event was part of a four-day effort to educate and raise awareness to the drug overdose problem and help decrease the number of people who overdose on drugs.

“Drug use, narcotic use it’s not just a stigma that’s somebody else’s problem,” Jones said. “It really affects us all.”

Oklahoma’s increase in drug overdoses has gotten the attention of city officials. Wagoner’s response is a collaborative effort to make a change and hopefully save lives. Jones said it’s the first step to make positive change.

Opiates leading to overdoses are increasing in Oklahoma. The CDC reports from 2019 to 2020, more than 730 Oklahomans died from overdoses.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said in 2020, there were 1,119 overdoses across the state. In 2021, that number increased almost 10 percent to 1,223.

Dr. Suzanne Salichs with Wagoner Community Hospital said she anticipates the number of overdoses will be even higher by the end of this year.

“We looked back from Sept. 1 to Feb. 28, this past six months, and we looked at over 800 patients admitted to our emergency room for substances,” Salichs said. “That’s a large number. So, it’s concerning to us.”

Salichs said there are measures being implemented to help control the problem.

"We're doing a drug take-back with Coweta and Wagoner police," she said. "We're doing that with the law enforcement to dispose of prescriptions properly. Don't flush them down the toilet.

"We're not taking needles, but we do have needle disposal sites here in our emergency room, so it's 24/7. The City of Coweta Police Department has one in their lobby, and that's also 24/7 — no questions asked — we just asked that everything is being disposed of properly."

Wagoner Police Chief, Bob Haley, shared those concerns.

“Drugs are one part of it,” Haley said. “Opiates and opioids are a part of it, but mental health is a big aspect of it as well. So, we’ve got to teach them and train them in what we are dealing with because we are dealing with it.”

John Jones of Wagoner’s Brighter Futures said he's witnessed the drug fentanyl as a silent killer, especially with teens.

"It started off with counterfeit pills, and now, unfortunately, it's working its way in marijuana and also into the liquid cartridges in vapes," Jones said.

Wagoner Community Hospital staff recommends carrying Narcan, a spray to be quickly used to treat overdoses. It's accessible by mail through the Oklahoma Health Department and, potentially, hospitals and pharmacies.

At the Wagoner Community Hospital, people can get harm reduction items, including a disposable drug kit, a face shield, test strips and Narcan.

Wagoner played host to events that were open to the public while some events were for hospital employees only.