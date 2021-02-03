Wagoner County residents to begin receiving second doses

Wagoner County residents have started scheduling their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as a part of Phase 2 of the state’s distribution plan.
Residents who received the Moderna vaccine in Phase 2 can receive their second doses as early as Feb. 2. The scheduling that began last Thursday is going smoothly, Kaitlan Thatcher of the Wagoner County Health Department said.
“Vaccine distribution in Wagoner County has gone very well,” Thatcher said. “We are thankful to have such great partnerships with (Wagoner County) emergency management and local police to help provide the vaccine to our community. They have been such a big help, and we could not do it without them.”
As of Jan. 24, 18,861 residents of District 4 of the Oklahoma State Health Department, which includes Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington counties, have been vaccinated, Thatcher said.
While the Wagoner County Health Department’s vaccine scheduling process has been working well, Thatcher said there have been some hiccups.
The Wagoner County Health Department’s Coweta Clinic is closed due to construction, but services like testing are still offered at the Wagoner location. The closure does not affect vaccine distribution, as the host sites change from week to week, Thatcher said.
When the Health Department opens vaccines appointments for scheduling, they are designated for either first doses or second doses. Thatcher said a few people have been signing up for a first dose on an appointment designated as second dose, and vice versa. Those appointments have to be canceled and rescheduled, she said.
Residents needing a second dose have to go through several steps to get an appointment.
After getting the first dose, there is a set amount of time to wait until they are ready for a second dose.
The prime date to be ready, between 21 and 28 days from receiving the first dose, is printed on a CDC card patients received when they got their first dose.
Second dose appointments are announced week by week on Thursdays for the following week, so a week before the second dose’s due date, residents can go to the vaccine portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov and find an appointment for their date.
Wagoner County announced their second dose appointments on Facebook last week, and within 20 minutes, they announced the appointments were fully booked.
If a Wagoner County resident needs the second dose and missed the appointments in the county, Thatcher said there are a few options.
Residents do not have to book the second dose at the same place they received the first dose, so they can find an appointment somewhere else.
While the Centers for Disease Control recommends getting the second dose as close to the date printed on the vaccine card as patients can, the second dose will still maintain efficacy up to 42 days after your first dose, according to the CDC.
The Wagoner County Health Department Facebook page is updated continually with answers to frequently asked questions. There is also a video link to assist in working the vaccine portal, Thatcher said. Thatcher said residents who still have questions can message the Health Department Facebook page or call the vaccine help desk at 211.