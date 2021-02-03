Wagoner County residents to begin receiving second doses

When the Health Department opens vaccines appointments for scheduling, they are designated for either first doses or second doses. Thatcher said a few people have been signing up for a first dose on an appointment designated as second dose, and vice versa. Those appointments have to be canceled and rescheduled, she said.

Residents needing a second dose have to go through several steps to get an appointment.

After getting the first dose, there is a set amount of time to wait until they are ready for a second dose.

The prime date to be ready, between 21 and 28 days from receiving the first dose, is printed on a CDC card patients received when they got their first dose.

Second dose appointments are announced week by week on Thursdays for the following week, so a week before the second dose’s due date, residents can go to the vaccine portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov and find an appointment for their date.

Wagoner County announced their second dose appointments on Facebook last week, and within 20 minutes, they announced the appointments were fully booked.

If a Wagoner County resident needs the second dose and missed the appointments in the county, Thatcher said there are a few options.