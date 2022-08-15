Wagoner County offers title theft protection

By John Ferguson

Wagoner County American-Tribune

Wagoner County officials are seeking a way to prevent home title theft with a new free program for county residents, it was announced recently.

Wagoner County Clerk Lori Hendricks said her office is offering fraud alert notifications through their website at no cost.

“According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud is the fastest growing crime in America” Hendricks said. “It is costing property owners over $200 million in 2020 alone.”

This new crime can be devastating for homeowners. It is too easy to fall victim to it.

“Someone can record a fraudulent document against your property, making it appear as though they own it,” added Hendricks. “Then, they obtain a mortgage against the property and the rightful owner does not usually find out until they receive a notice of foreclosure.”

Piloted by Tyler Technologies Eagle Recorder, Eagle Fraud Guard is a way to help property owners prevent the fraud. Eagle Fraud Guard is a free alert system that will send a notification any time a document with the property owner’s name is recorded at the County Clerk’s office.

It is as simple as registering a name or business name into the system. Then, when a document is recorded with that information, a notification is sent via email.

This gives the property owner an early warning of property fraud being committed and the opportunity to take further action.

“There are many programs out there that are similar,” Hendricks said. “But, they charge a monthly fee. We are providing this service at no cost to anyone who wants to participate (within Wagoner County).”

Thieves usually target owners with high equity, no mortgage and those who own properties, which they do not occupy like rental, investment or vacation homes.

Older Americans are particularly at risk, but this program allows citizens to take a proactive approach to halting fraud against their property.

To participate, property owners will need to register for Eagle Fraud Guard at https://wcerecording.com/web