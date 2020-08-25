Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Aug. 28, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Felciciano Dejesus Yuman, of Tulsa, battery/assault and battery on a police officer, escape from arrest or detention, assault and battery and threaten to perform act of violence.
SMALL CLAIMS
Wilhoit Properties, Inc., et al, vs. Latrice Coulter, et al, money judgment.
Wilhoit Properties, Inc., et al, vs. Billi Fewell, money judgment.
Aspen Asset Group, LLC vs. Brandon Ford, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CLAIMS
Tulsa Teachers Credit Union vs. Bruce Marlow, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Alicia Short, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Harold R. Story, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Scott W. Melton and Monique Therese Beech
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Brittany R. Perryman and minor children (2) vs. Brenton Allen Shelby.