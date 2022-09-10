Wagoner County balances $11 million budget for 2023

Balancing the 2023 budget for the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners was job No. 1 during the Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting.

After looking at the numbers, the budget overrun was $1,605,000 against expected revenue. Of that total, $1 million was a contingency carryover that the board did not maintain so $605,000 still had to be cut.

That set the stage to ask the assembled departments where money asked for could be trimmed back a little. This would help get the budget in balance and they came through to make it work.

The total budget now stands at $11,047,504,70.

Under Old Business, the board voted 2-1 to find a way to help and/or communicate with the Wagoner Economic Development Authority when it comes to finding a way to build a multi-use event center.

There had been an idea by Commissioner James Hanning to earmark funds to the WEDA so the board could have more say on how the money from board is saved and spent. That plan did not reach a vote.

In other action:

• Approved a resolution on the final plat of Wildcat Acres at 2822 S. 273rd E. Ave., Catoosa.

• Approved zoning map amendment for David and Sally Lewis at 13351 S. 241st E. Ave. in Broken Arrow.

• Tabled a zoning map amendment for 71st Street Properties at the south side of 71st Street and east side of 305th E. Ave. in Broken Arrow. There were points and counter points about this zoning amendment and was not acted on so the board could take a closer look.