Wagoner County authorities searching for missing woman

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a female reported missing from the Porter/Coweta area. Megan N. Withers, 33, left her residence in a white Hyundai Sonata on Jan. 4 around 4 p.m. and has not returned home.
Withers is a white female standing 5’8” tall and weighing approximately 210 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a purple jacket, blue jeans and blue glasses.
She was last known to be in the area of 161st Street and Highway 51-B in the Coweta area.
If anyone has information as to where Withers is at, please contact the sheriff’s office at 918-485-3124.