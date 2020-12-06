Wagoner Christmas parade a big success

Twinkling lights and holiday spirit shined brightly during the 2020 Wagoner Christmas Parade hosted Thursday, Dec. 3 by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Approximately 60 entries made their way through the parade route which included a pass by the animated musical display on South Main coordinated by the City of Wagoner and Wagoner Public Schools faculty member Jeremy Williams.

“I am so glad we were able to do this for the community and businesses. It was much needed after this unprecedented year,” Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said.

Winning float entries in the commercial division were Cross H Trailer, Tack and Décor, first; Good Leaf Dispensary, 2nd and RoweTec Computers, 3rd.

Winners in the civic/non-profit division were Saint James Episcopal Church, 1st and Wagoner County Senior Center, 2nd.

There were no judged entries in the youth/school division.

Emcees for this year’s parade were Apollo Bradley, Whitney Peters-Bradley and Paula Templeton. Judges were Brenda Foulks with Solid Rock Realtors in Claremore, Kacie Teigen with Clear Title and Closing and Carrie Allamby with the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

