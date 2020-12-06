Wagoner Christmas parade a big success

St. James Episcopal Church entered an award winning float in the 2020 Wagoner Christmas Parade held Thursday, Dec. 3 in the downtown Wagoner area.
Cross H Trailer, Tack and Decor won first place honors in the business division of the 2020 Wagoner Christmas Parade. The entry also took top float honors among all entries.
Scenes from the 2020 Wagoner Christmas Parade held Thursday, Dec. 3 and hosted by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott waves from a float in the 2020 Wagoner Christmas Parade hosted Thursday, Dec. 3 by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
Santa Claus himself made a grand entrance at the Wagoner Christmas Parade to usher in the holiday season on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Scenes from the 2020 Wagoner Christmas Parade hosted Thursday, Dec. 3 by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
Wagoner homecoming queens and their escorts were among the entries in the 2020 Wagoner Christmas Parade.
Even adults get into the holiday spirit with festive attire for the Wagoner Christmas Parade!
Congratulations to RoweTec Computers for being a winner in the business division of the 2020 Wagoner Christmas Parade.
Simon, Theodore and Alvin the chipmunks hitch a ride on a gator to participate in the 2020 Wagoner Christmas Parade.
Twinkling lights and holiday spirit shined brightly during the 2020 Wagoner Christmas Parade hosted Thursday, Dec. 3 by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
Approximately 60 entries made their way through the parade route which included a pass by the animated musical display on South Main coordinated by the City of Wagoner and Wagoner Public Schools faculty member Jeremy Williams.
“I am so glad we were able to do this for the community and businesses. It was much needed after this unprecedented year,” Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said.
Winning float entries in the commercial division were Cross H Trailer, Tack and Décor, first; Good Leaf Dispensary, 2nd and RoweTec Computers, 3rd.
Winners in the civic/non-profit division were Saint James Episcopal Church, 1st and Wagoner County Senior Center, 2nd.
There were no judged entries in the youth/school division.
Emcees for this year’s parade were Apollo Bradley, Whitney Peters-Bradley and Paula Templeton. Judges were Brenda Foulks with Solid Rock Realtors in Claremore, Kacie Teigen with Clear Title and Closing and Carrie Allamby with the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.
