Wagoner Area Neighbors receives donation
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Twenty-two of the county's 42 ZIP codes are in dark red for "extreme severe risk," with 18 in red for severe risk. One ZIP code is in orange, and one is in yellow.
Oklahoma has 3rd highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S., according to latest White House report
- Updated
"Unlike other states in the Heartland, cases and new hospital admissions are not plateauing," the task force report says of Oklahoma. "Virus levels continue to increase and are extremely high; activities that were safe in the summer are not safe now."
- Updated
City leaders appear blind to the new shade of red from the Health Department's alert map, but they seem wide-eyed when seeing green — it's a galling irony they accepted $8.5 million in CARES Act funding, editorial writers say.
Wayne Greene: Broken Arrow legislator's proposal would effectively freeze Oklahoma's far-from-perfect Constitution in place
Sen. Joh Haste's Senate Joint Resolution 4 would rewrite the state Constitution so that future efforts to revise the Constitution would require a majority of more than 60% to pass.
'She's been very good to me': Wagoner football's NuNu Clayton grateful for aunt's sacrifice after mother's passing
- Updated
Wagoner's "NuNu" Clayton is playing for a gold ball this weekend, but he wouldn't be there without the sacrifice his aunt made along the way.
Dolly Parton reportedly saved 9-year-old Talia Hill by pulling her away from the path of an oncoming vehicle. "Well, I am an angel, you know," Parton said, a reference to her role in their Netflix film.
- Updated
City officials, however, say public dollars are better spent to construct the new Gateway Bridge.
Tulsa police officer indicted on federal charges after being accused of illegally buying pistol for boyfriend
- Updated
Officer Latoya Dythe, 26, is charged in federal court with conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer.
- Updated
Will Edwards, a graduate of Cascia Hall and the University of Arkansas, is CEO and co-founder of the Florida-based Firehawk Aerospace company.
- Updated
The state announced revisions Friday with a new category on the list of priorities: adults younger than 65 at a higher risk from infection due to comorbidities.