Wagoner approves hiring of public relations officer

By John Ferguson

Wagoner County American-Tribune

The City of Wagoner approved the hiring of a public relations officer and entered into an agreement with Wagoner Public Schools to add tennis courts at Maple Park during the Aug. 1 regular business meeting.

Kristen Mallett was approved as the new PR spokesperson. Mallett is no stranger to the City of Wagoner. She spent 4 ½ years as Executive Director of the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce.

“I am honored to be approved as the new Public Relations Officer,” Mallett said. “I want to thank everyone that worked with me to make the chamber successful during my tenure.”

Mallett assumes her new role on Aug. 22.

“My last working day at the chamber will be Aug. 18,” said Mallett, who began her Chamber career as assistant to past director Meredith Zehr. “The city and I have discussed our desire for a smooth transition. We want to assist in any way possible in setting the next director up for continued success. It is vital that the chamber continue to succeed and flourish. The City of Wagoner understands the importance and value of a strong Chamber of Commerce in the community and looks forward to a continued partnership with this incredible organization.”

Mallett will be working out of City Hall, located at 231 E Church St. The phone number to reach her will be is 918-485-2554 beginning Aug. 22.

Wagoner Public Schools wants to add more tennis courts for its high school teams. WPS also wants to create a tennis program for middle school athletes. Extra courts would help accomplish those goals.

The City of Wagoner has a possible location for tennis expansion near the current courts and east of the present pavilion.

The City of Wagoner approved a license agreement with WPS to add more courts. The expansion has already begun as workers spent Aug. 3 clearing some trees and horseshoe pits for the extra room needed.

The new tennis courts will not only be available for the Wagoner school teams, but can be used for recreational use by all.

The City of Wagoner also:

• Approved entering into a contract with The Slide Experts for repairs of two waterslides at the Waterpark.

• Approved Resolution No. 742 requiring that certain personnel records are kept confidential.

• Approved the conveyance of a portion of Tract 2 at Wagoner Corners Subdivision from MedWise to the City of Wagoner.

• Approved the recommendation of the Wagoner Metropolitan Area Planning Commission for the plat of Madison Square, a replat of Block 551.

• Approved Resolution No. 741 for an Organization Resolution and Agreement for the Credit Card Program.

• Wagoner Public Works Authority approved the hiring of Ryan Carey as a Water Distribution employee.