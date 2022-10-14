Vouchers story -- localize

School choice: Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, who refused to bring a controversial school voucher bill to the floor last year, may have signaled continued opposition this week by talking up the effects of the state's new open transfer laws.

"Oklahoma's open transfer law is what parental choice done right looks like," McCall said. "We are now one of the best states in the country for parental choice that works, thanks to open transfer."

According to the press release, nearly 11,000 transfer requests have been made since the law changed last year. More than 8,400 of those were approved.

The law requires interdistrict transfers be accepted as long as the receiving district has room and the transferring student's behavioral and attendance records meet certain standards.

A separate law modified the state funding mechanism to more accurately reflect enrollment changes.

"In less than a year, Oklahoma is already seeing big success with open transfer," said McCall. "Open transfer is equitably benefiting families in all parts of the state, regardless of geography or income level, without harming public school budgets."

Another push for vouchers, or scholarships as proponents prefer, is expected next session, particularly if Gov. Kevin Stitt and his candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, Ryan Walters, win their Nov. 8 general elections.