Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 5
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 5

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Thomas Brownfield, Dewar

Senior scored as a rusher, receiver and defensive back in a 66-47 win over Class B No. 9 Summit Christian. Had seven catches for 138 yards, four carries for 68 yards, completed a 38-yard pass on a fake punt, had two interceptions with a 95-yard return on a Pick-6 and 21 tackles.

Ethan Clark, Cascia Hall

Junior fullback/linebacker had 14 carries for 158 yards and two TDs plus 10 tackles with two sacks in a 49-14 win at Class 2A No. 10 Spiro.

Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville

Senior running back had 22 carries for 175 yards and two TDs in a 43-13 win at 5A No. 8 Sapulpa.

Paul Glasscock, Vinita

Junior quarterback accounted for 386 yards and four TDs in the first half of a 52-20 win at Mannford.

Easton Malone, Barnsdall

Freshman RB/defensive end had 21 rushes for 380 yards and five TDs, a 2-point conversion, two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown plus 12 tackles with two sacks and a fumble recovery in a 62-42 win over Drumright.

Aidan Rhodes, Woodland

Junior QB/DB completed 11-of-13 passes as he accounted for 275 yards and four TDs plus a 2-point conversion in a 28-8 win over Pawnee. Also had five tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Aidan Trimble, Oologah

Senior RB had 26 carries for 184 yards plus four receptions for 37 yards and a TD in a 20-0 win over Skiatook.

Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

Junior QB was 15-of-22 passing for 235 yards and accounted for five TDs in a 63-26 win at Kansas.

