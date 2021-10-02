Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 5

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Who is the Week 5 Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week?
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Thomas Brownfield, Dewar
Senior scored as a rusher, receiver and defensive back in a 66-47 win over Class B No. 9 Summit Christian. Had seven catches for 138 yards, four carries for 68 yards, completed a 38-yard pass on a fake punt, had two interceptions with a 95-yard return on a Pick-6 and 21 tackles.
Ethan Clark, Cascia Hall
Junior fullback/linebacker had 14 carries for 158 yards and two TDs plus 10 tackles with two sacks in a 49-14 win at Class 2A No. 10 Spiro.
Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville
Senior running back had 22 carries for 175 yards and two TDs in a 43-13 win at 5A No. 8 Sapulpa.
Paul Glasscock, Vinita
Junior quarterback accounted for 386 yards and four TDs in the first half of a 52-20 win at Mannford.
Easton Malone, Barnsdall
Freshman RB/defensive end had 21 rushes for 380 yards and five TDs, a 2-point conversion, two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown plus 12 tackles with two sacks and a fumble recovery in a 62-42 win over Drumright.
Aidan Rhodes, Woodland
Junior QB/DB completed 11-of-13 passes as he accounted for 275 yards and four TDs plus a 2-point conversion in a 28-8 win over Pawnee. Also had five tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.
Aidan Trimble, Oologah
Senior RB had 26 carries for 184 yards plus four receptions for 37 yards and a TD in a 20-0 win over Skiatook.
Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
Junior QB was 15-of-22 passing for 235 yards and accounted for five TDs in a 63-26 win at Kansas.