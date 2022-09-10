Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 2

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Easton Malone, Barnsdall

Sophomore running back/defensive lineman had 19 carries for 178 yards and five TDs plus 10 tackles with a sack in a 44-42 win over Summit Christian.

Breck Nauman, Metro Christian

Senior wide receiver had 12 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-31 win at Poteau.

Devin Robinson, Union

Senior safety had two interceptions, including a pick-6, five tackles and blocked a field goal in a 38-3 win over Jenks.

Corey Rowland, Edison

Junior WR had five catches for 184 yards and two TDs in a 43-7 win over Memorial.

Eric Virgil, Hilldale

Senior RB had 14 carries for 340 yards and six TDs in a 61-7 win over Hale.

Mason Willingham, Owasso

Senior quarterback accounted for 274 yards and three TDs in a 27-26 victory at Broken Arrow. Completed 14-of-18 passes for 168 yards and had 14 rushes for 106 yards.

Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

Senior QB was 19-of-26 passing for 423 yards, had 22 carries for 134 and accounted for five TDs in a 70-16 win over Beggs.

Jaxon Woods, Hominy

Junior QB accounted for 297 yards and four TDs in a 27-22 win at Pawhuska.

Other top performers

Brady Benham, Sperry: Junior QB/LB completed 10-of-15 passes and had 16 carries as he accounted for 233 yards and four TDs in a 34-7 win over Glenpool. Also had six tackles.

Gunner Dozier, Gore: Senior RB had 20 carries for 200 yards and five TDs in a 55-21 win at Mounds.

Paul Glasscock, Vinita: Senior QB completed 23-for-30 for 330 yards and five TDs in a 44-6 win at Dewey.

Luke Hasz, Bixby: Senior tight end had three catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns plus a 17-yard TD run in a 67-3 win over Sand Springs.

Kreed Hall, Checotah: Senior had 34 carries for 321 yards and two TDs in a 39-29 win at Haskell.

Maverick Lanphear, Barnsdall: Sophomore QB/DB had 23 carries for 269 yards and a TD plus four 2-point conversions, and had eight tackles against Summit Christian.

Luke Milligan, Lincoln Christian: Junior QB completed 16-of-20 passes for 285 yards and three TDs in a 42-0 win at Vian.

Mason Mittasch, Verdigris: Senior RB/CB had 10 carries for 102 yards and two TDs plus five tackles and an interception in a 47-14 win over Catoosa.

Tre Morrow, Sapulpa: Senior WR had seven receptions for 115 yards and a TD in a 27-21 win over Bartlesville.

Eli Rodgers, Claremore: Junior had five catches for 155 yards plus a 34-yard TD run and threw for a 60-yard TD in a 35-33 win over Oologah.

Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner: Senior had 196 yards with a TD as a rusher/receiver and 11 tackles in a 43-3 win over Tahlequah.

Seneca Steele, Kansas: Sophomore QB completed 15-of-19 passes for 275 yards and five TDs in a 49-6 win at Fairland. Also rushed for 45 yards and a TD.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World