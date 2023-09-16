To vote for the Tulsa World’s Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Kale Charboneau, Wagoner

Junior QB/LB completed 20-of-28 passes for 312 yards and accounted for three TDs plus a 2-point conversion in a 35-14 win over Grove.

Alejandro Flores, Foyil

Senior QB rushed for 197 yards and four TDs, plus had 15 tackles with an interception on defense in a 34-16 win over South Coffeyville.

Ryan Grayson, Beggs

Senior WR/DB had eight catches for 286 yards and three TDs plus a 2-point conversion and one interception on defense in a 44-36 victory at Verdigris.

Hudson Henslick, Collinsville

Senior WR/DB had seven catches for 108 yards and two TDs, plus intercepted a pass in the end zone near the end of the first half in a 27-14 win over Bartlesville.

Avien Robbins, Catoosa

Sophomore LB/tight end had 17 solo tackles with seven for losses, a fumble recovery and 20-yard reception in a 24-6 win over Edison.

Eli Rodgers, Claremore

Senior RB/CB had five catches for 101 yards and two TDs, plus passed for a touchdown and had an interception on defense in a 63-13 win at Hilldale.

Jackson Rhodes, Woodland

Senior LB/WR/RB had 11 rushes for 100 yards, one reception for 45 yards and two TDs overall, plus 12 tackles with four losses and a sack in a 38-22 win at Pawhuska.

Rylan Wetzel, Mounds

Sophomore RB had 21 carries for 212 yards and three TDs in a 41-21 win at Kellyville.