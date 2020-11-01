Virtual thespians: CPHS drama class continues work through changes of pandemic

Last March the Charles Page High School drama department completed its performance of the classic “Little Shop of Horrors” just two days before the school shutdown due to COVID-19.

Eight months later the pandemic has kept Andrea Campfield’s students from performing in front of an in-person audience. But that has not kept CPHS students from continuing to hone their craft albeit through a virtual medium.

“With the pandemic we are kind of limited in what we feel comfortable doing and what we can do,” said Campfield, the CPHS drama teacher. “We’ve been looking for lots of virtual opportunities.”

One opportunity came last month when Campfield’s class experienced a Broadway Master Class led by Sand Springs native Sam Harris. Over two separate class periods, the Broadway performer, recording artist and author spent time with the class over Zoom in an interactive workshop setting that explores creative aspects of professional theatre.

“We wouldn’t have gotten him here in person at all,” said senior Cole Shoemaker. “It was just amazing we got to work with him through the means that we did. When we first heard we were doing something with the Sam Harris, I think all of us were nervous. But he is very nice. He was very much just talking to us like he wanted to help us and wanted us to go far.”