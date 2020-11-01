Virtual thespians: CPHS drama class continues work through changes of pandemic

Last March the Charles Page High School drama department completed its performance of the classic “Little Shop of Horrors” just two days before the school shutdown due to COVID-19.
Eight months later the pandemic has kept Andrea Campfield’s students from performing in front of an in-person audience. But that has not kept CPHS students from continuing to hone their craft albeit through a virtual medium.
“With the pandemic we are kind of limited in what we feel comfortable doing and what we can do,” said Campfield, the CPHS drama teacher. “We’ve been looking for lots of virtual opportunities.”
One opportunity came last month when Campfield’s class experienced a Broadway Master Class led by Sand Springs native Sam Harris. Over two separate class periods, the Broadway performer, recording artist and author spent time with the class over Zoom in an interactive workshop setting that explores creative aspects of professional theatre.
“We wouldn’t have gotten him here in person at all,” said senior Cole Shoemaker. “It was just amazing we got to work with him through the means that we did. When we first heard we were doing something with the Sam Harris, I think all of us were nervous. But he is very nice. He was very much just talking to us like he wanted to help us and wanted us to go far.”
Caroline Perkins, co-president of the CPHS Thespian Board along with Shoemaker, said the virtual workshop with Harris gave the class some valuable insights.
“It really opened our eyes to things we may not have experienced,” said Perkins, a fellow senior.
Currently, the class is participating in its first-ever virtual thespian festival as an alternative to the Oklahoma State Thespian Festival, previously scheduled to take place in January at Tulsa Community College prior to the pandemic.
“Normally, at the Oklahoma State Thespian Festival, students can compete for national competitions in several categories like technical elements such as lighting, sound, makeup, design elements, improv, Shakespeare,” Campfield said. “It’s an amazing opportunity for kids across the state. With the pandemic, we were at a loss how we were going to do our thespian festival.
“Then Texas reached out to us. They had figured out a virtual format and worked out some of the kinks. So we joined them along with Kansas.”
The Virtual Texas Thespians State Festival Tour is spread out over five weekends that continues through early December. The virtual festival still includes a number of the competitions and scholarship opportunities associated with a typical state thespian festival. Students also had the opportunity to listen to guest speaker Rob McClure, a Theatre World Award winner and Tony Award nominee.
Senior Sunny Williams said the virtual festival was a bit unusual but one she has enjoyed thus far.
“It was a little strange, but it was still neat,” Williams said. “We got to go to different workshops. We still had it in different rooms. It’s wrong to say it was like any other but it was still Thes Fest.”
Campfield and her class dearly hope to be able to perform their 2021 spring production in front of a live audience. Either way, the CPHS students have learned an extremely important lesson.
“We’re learning that we can be resilient still in a forever-changing world,” Williams said.
