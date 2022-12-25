Vinita woman killed in Rogers County crash

A Vinita woman died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Rogers County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Killed was Connie M. Porter, 60.
She was a passenger in a 2021 Ford F150 pickup that was traveling on Oklahoma 66 about 10 p.m. Saturday, when it crashed at the Verdigris River bridge near Catoosa, troopers reported.
The driver and a 4-year-old passenger were taken in stable condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash, the OHP reported.
Troopers were investigating whether seat belts were in use.