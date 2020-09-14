What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Deutschican

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Renaissance Brewing Company, 1147 S Lewis Ave. Oktoberfest beer Deutschican a Vienna style lager comes in at 5.9% ABV and is available in grocery and liquor stores as well as their taproom.

Here's a list of past beers of the week:

Pippin's Taproom's Peaches and Cream Ale

Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze