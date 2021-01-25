Ghost Dogs IPA is a beer that commemorates the release of the animated cartoon “Ghost Dogs,” which is an official selection of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and has roots in Oklahoma.

The beer, an IPA that is brewed with citra and strata hops and comes in at 7% ABV, is available at American Solera, 1702 E. Sixth St. The beer launched Thursday and will be available for a limited time.

Joe Cappa, the director of “Ghost Dogs,” is also the label artist for the American Solera brand, so the celebratory brew seemed inevitable for a cross-promotion, according to the brewery.

“It’s just a really fun tie-in celebrating all the uniqueness and fun that he brings to our brand. It’s us getting to celebrate his world while he’s constantly helping us in ours,” said Chase Healey, American Solera co-founder and brewmaster.

Tulsa’s Circle Cinema is one of the participating satellite theaters for Sundance’s new socially distanced approach to the iconic festival, and “Ghost Dogs” will have its Tulsa premiere at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Admiral Twin Drive-In, as well as through the festival’s streaming service.

For more information on the film and its screenings, visit ghostdogs.net.

