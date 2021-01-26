Tulsa's Hanson brothers announce Hop Jam 2021 is canceled

The Hanson brothers announced Tuesday that The Hop Jam, Oklahoma's largest beer and music festival, has canceled its May 2021 event.

It is the second year it has been canceled due to the COVID pandemic. The Hansons — brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac — plan on returning the festival in May 2022.

"The Hop Jam has always been about bringing people together to celebrate the incredible convergence of great craft beer and music. With thousands of you joining us every year from near and far, YOU have helped to make The Hop Jam the largest craft beer and music festival in Oklahoma, and one of the premier craft beer events in the nation," said a press release announcing the cancellation.

"With an event of this scale (and Awesomeness!) we also recognize that we have to look at maintaining your health and safety at a larger scale. With this in mind, we have made the hard decision that The Hop Jam will not take place this year as planned. We are working still on ways the Hop Jam can promote and celebrate the craft beer and music community in 2021, while focusing our excitement and energy on returning on 22nd May 2022."

Gallery: Fans enjoy the music and beer at Hop Jam downtown

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349 tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.