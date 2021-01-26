 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Hop Jam 2021 has been cancelled
The Hop Jam 2021 has been cancelled

The Hop Jam 2021 has been cancelled

Hop Jam

Fans crowd the streets of the Tulsa Arts District during Hop Jam in 2017. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file

 TOM GILBERT

The Hanson Brothers announced Tuesday that The Hop Jam, Oklahoma's largest beer and music festival, has canceled its May 2021 event.

It is the second year it has been canceled due to the COVID pandemic. They plan on returning the festival in May of 2022.

"The Hop Jam has always been about bringing people together to celebrate the incredible convergence of great craft beer and music. With thousands of you joining us every year from near and far, YOU have helped to make The Hop Jam the largest craft beer and music festival in Oklahoma, and one of the premier craft beer events in the nation."

"With an event of this scale (and Awesomeness!) we also recognize that we have to look at maintaining your health and safety at a larger scale. With this in mind, we have made the hard decision that The Hop Jam will not take place this year as planned. We are working still on ways the Hop Jam can promote and celebrate the craft beer and music community in 2021, while focusing our excitement and energy on returning on 22nd May 2022."

Gallery: Fans enjoy the music and beer at Hop Jam downtown

 

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News