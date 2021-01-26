The Hop Jam 2021 has been cancelled

Fans crowd the streets of the Tulsa Arts District during Hop Jam in 2017. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
TOM GILBERT
The Hanson Brothers announced Tuesday that The Hop Jam, Oklahoma's largest beer and music festival, has canceled its May 2021 event.
It is the second year it has been canceled due to the COVID pandemic. They plan on returning the festival in May of 2022.
"The Hop Jam has always been about bringing people together to celebrate the incredible convergence of great craft beer and music. With thousands of you joining us every year from near and far, YOU have helped to make The Hop Jam the largest craft beer and music festival in Oklahoma, and one of the premier craft beer events in the nation."
"With an event of this scale (and Awesomeness!) we also recognize that we have to look at maintaining your health and safety at a larger scale. With this in mind, we have made the hard decision that The Hop Jam will not take place this year as planned. We are working still on ways the Hop Jam can promote and celebrate the craft beer and music community in 2021, while focusing our excitement and energy on returning on 22nd May 2022."
Gallery: Fans enjoy the music and beer at Hop Jam downtown
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Fans watch as Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Fans watch as Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Fans watch as Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Fans watch as Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hanson performs during Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
THE HOP JAM
Alex Greenwald (right) performs with Phantom Planet at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival put on by Hanson Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
THE HOP JAM
Alex Greenwald performs with Phantom Planet at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival put on by Hanson Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
THE HOP JAM
Cyle Barnes (left) and Damien Bone perform with The Weeks at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival put on by Hanson Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
THE HOP JAM
Actor Darren Criss (center) performs with Phantom Planet at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival put on by Hanson Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
THE HOP JAM
Cyle Barnes performs with The Weeks at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival put on by Hanson Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
THE HOP JAM
Actor Darren Criss (left) performs with Alex Greenwald and Phantom Planet at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival put on by Hanson Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
STAFF
THE HOP JAM
Alex Greenwald performs with Phantom Planet at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival put on by Hanson Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
THE HOP JAM
Taylor Hanson performs with Hanson at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
STAFF
THE HOP JAM
Taylor Hanson performs with Hanson at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
STAFF
THE HOP JAM
Zac Hanson (left on drums) and Taylor Hanson perform with Hanson at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
THE HOP JAM
Isaac Hanson performs with Hanson at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
THE HOP JAM
Zac Hanson (left) and Taylor Hanson perform with Hanson at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
STAFF
THE HOP JAM
Isaac Hanson performs with Hanson at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
STAFF
THE HOP JAM
Jimmy Pike waves a Tulsa flag as Phantom Planet performs at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival put on by Hanson Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
THE HOP JAM
Renee Mickunas (left) of Akron, Oh. and Jenny Blake of Hampton, Va. cheer as Hanson performs at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival put on by Hanson Sunday, May 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
STAFF
Hop Jam
Lines form to enter the Hop Jam beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Lines form to enter the Hop Jam beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Taylor and Isaac Hanson wait for the gates to open as their dad Walker Hanson talks on the phone during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Isaac and Taylor Hanson greet people as they enter the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Isaac and Taylor Hanson greet people as they enter the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
A line forms at the Hanson Brothers Beer Co. tent at the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Isaac Hanson hands out a beer during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Hop Jam
A long line forms at the Hanson Brothers Beer tent at the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Amanda Woodstock gets a beer during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Taylor Hanson does and interview during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Hop Jam
Dead Armadillo’s Tony Peck and Travis Moore during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Deep Ellum’s John Reardon talks with people during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Tom Clark looks over a beer during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Marshall Morris talks with friends during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Marshall Morris talks with friends during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Cabin Boys brewmaster Austin McIllroy during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Taylor Hanson smells a beer during the Hop Talks during at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
DESTHIL Brewing’s Matt Potts speaks during the Hop Talks at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Hop Talks featuring Taylor Hanson, John Reardon, and Matt Potts at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Joshua & The Holy Rollers perform during the Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Taylor Hanson shoots a video of his brother Mac Hanson of Joshua & The Holy Rollers during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TNG_1397.JPG
TOM GILBERT TULSA WORLD
Hop Jam
Joshua & The Holy Rollers perform during the Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Hop Jam
Joshua & The Holy Rollers perform during the Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TNG_1432.JPG
TOM GILBERT TULSA WORLD
TNG_1437.JPG
TOM GILBERT TULSA WORLD
TNG_1443.JPG
TOM GILBERT TULSA WORLD
TNG_1445.JPG
TOM GILBERT TULSA WORLD
TNG_1460.JPG
TOM GILBERT TULSA WORLD
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Hop Jam
Isaac Hanson meets Shizuka Narita of Japan during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Taylor Hanson meets with fans during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hop Jam
Sights during the beer tasting at Hop Jam on Sunday, May 19, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
May 2019: Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival's Sixth Year
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!