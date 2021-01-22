 Skip to main content
Beer of the Week is American Solera's Ghost Dogs IPA
Ghost Dogs IPA is a beer that  commemorates the release of the animated cartoon “Ghost Dogs”, which is an official selection of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and has roots in Oklahoma.

The beer, an IPA that is brewed with citra and strata hops and comes in at 7% ABV, is available at American Solera, 1702 E. Sixth St. 

Joe Cappa, the director of the film, is also the label artist for the American Solera brand, so the celebratory brew seemed inevitable for a cross-promotion according to the brewery.  The beer launched yesterday and will be available for a limited time in their store.

"It's just a really fun tie in celebrating all the uniqueness and fun that he brings to our brand. It's us getting to celebrate his world while he's constantly helping us in ours," said American Solera's co-founder and brewmaster Chase Healey.

Tulsa’s Circle Cinema as one of the participating satellite theaters for Sundance’s new socially distanced approach to the iconic festival, and "Ghost Dogs" will have its Tulsa premiere7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Admiral Twin Drive-In as well as through the festival's streaming service.

For more information on the film, its screenings please visit ghostdogs.net

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

