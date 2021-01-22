Beer of the Week is American Solera's Ghost Dogs IPA

Joe Cappa, the director of the film, is also the label artist for the American Solera brand, so the celebratory brew seemed inevitable for a cross-promotion according to the brewery. The beer launched yesterday and will be available for a limited time in their store.

"It's just a really fun tie in celebrating all the uniqueness and fun that he brings to our brand. It's us getting to celebrate his world while he's constantly helping us in ours," said American Solera's co-founder and brewmaster Chase Healey.

Tulsa’s Circle Cinema as one of the participating satellite theaters for Sundance’s new socially distanced approach to the iconic festival, and "Ghost Dogs" will have its Tulsa premiere7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Admiral Twin Drive-In as well as through the festival's streaming service.

For more information on the film, its screenings please visit ghostdogs.net