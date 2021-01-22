American Solera's Ghost Dogs IPA is nod to Sundance film

Joe Cappa, the director of "Ghost Dogs," is also the label artist for the American Solera brand, so the celebratory brew seemed inevitable for a cross-promotion, according to the brewery.

"It's just a really fun tie-in celebrating all the uniqueness and fun that he brings to our brand. It's us getting to celebrate his world while he's constantly helping us in ours," said Chase Healey, American Solera co-founder and brewmaster.

Tulsa’s Circle Cinema is one of the participating satellite theaters for Sundance’s new socially distanced approach to the iconic festival, and "Ghost Dogs" will have its Tulsa premiere at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Admiral Twin Drive-In, as well as through the festival's streaming service.

For more information on the film and its screenings, visit ghostdogs.net.