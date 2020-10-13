Veterinary hospital opens downtown

A veterinary hospital has opened downtown.
Skyline Animal Hospital opened at 2 N. Elgin Ave. in May.
Heading the facility is Dr. Jana Bone, who has been in practice in Tulsa for 10 years.
In addition to animal treatment, the facility offers an animal pharmacy, boarding and daycare.
Its hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments will be scheduled so only one family is present within the hospital at a time.
Masks are required inside the hospital, an surfaces will be disinfected between patients.
Curbside delivery and virtual exams (telemedicine) are available.
Michael Dekker
918-581-8469
Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!