Princess Aurora, portrayed by Angela Mullens from Real Okie Superheroes, forms her hands into a heart shape while communicating with 6-year-old Bryleigh Sturdevant during a Valentine’s Day celebration at The Children’s Hospital at St. Francis on Tuesday. Bryleigh, a patient at the hospital, is inside a sterile playroom to keep her safe from outside germs.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Moira Lawson and her therapy dog, Bella, visit Montrell Holman, 11, and his mother, Kim Holman, during The Children’s Hospital at St. Francis's Valentine’s Day celebration.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Stephanie Huck and her son Noah, 6, pet therapy dog Presley during a Valentine’s Day celebration at The Children’s Hospital at St. Francis on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PJ the Panda makes 6-year-old Shailynne Smothers smile in her room at The Children’s Hospital at St. Francis on Valentine’s Day.
