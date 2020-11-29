USA BMX Grand Nationals comes to a successful close on Sunday

With the global COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of many events, this year's USA BMX Grand Nationals could have been a casualty. But BMX officials met with the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County and Tulsa Health department to put together a plan to allow the Nationals to safely continue.

Officials said the advance planning resulted in a successful run, which wrapped up Sunday inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Expo Square, officials said.

A total of 2,750 competitors from 40 states, down five percent from last year, came to Tulsa for Thanksgiving weekend -- just as they have for the past 21 years.

“Overall it has really gone outstanding,” USA BMX Chief Strategy Officer John David said. “I could not be happier with all our partners, City of Tulsa, Tulsa Sports Commission, Expo Square, Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa Health Department.

“It has been an incredible team effort to make sure we are doing everything that we can to keep our customers and everyone who came out here nice and safe."

David said BMX changed a lot of protocols for the Tulsa event after experiencing different protocols at events USA BMX put on around the United States, which prepared the organization for what was needed in Tulsa.