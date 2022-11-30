US advances in World Cup

Travis Miller and Cassie DeLozier Miller kiss at Empire Bar in Tulsa after Christian Pulisic scored the only goal in a Group B World Cup game between the U.S. and Iran on Tuesday. The U.S. men’s national team beat Iran 1-0 and will face the Netherlands on Saturday. For more World Cup coverage, see Sports, Page B1.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
The crowd gathered at Empire Bar erupts after Christian Pulisic scored the only goal of a Group B World Cup game between the United States and Iran on Tuesday in Tulsa. The United States Mens National Team beat Iran 1-0 and will face the Netherlands on Saturday.
The Jenks of today is completely different than the Jenks that lost by 35 at Union in September.
