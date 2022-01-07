Once a week around 12 seniors get together at the Broken Arrow Seniors center for a ukulele jam and play traditional Hawaiian songs but also mix in some Beatles and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young songs. The class is for any level player but make sure to include everyone with easy to play songs. Ralph Kelley leads the class and gives tips as they play and keeps the songs to a few chords for the beginners. Everyone wants to learn more about playing the songs but also have fun.

I was in a Zumba class here with a friend and she asked me to check out the Ukulele Jam class and I gave it a try and have been going ever since then. It's fun and we have a good time. we have fun and are not strict with our playing says Jo-Ann Wenzell.

Amanda O'Brien the Volunteer & Special Events coordinator says the center offers a variety of classes and all for fun and a way to be part of a group. People may have lost a partner and have no one else to talk with and come here to take a class and then find out later that they have a talent that they were unaware of having. The group they are in becomes a community for them and that will last for the rest of their life. The take away here is that your human potential or your well of abilities and knowledge doesn't die when you get a certain age it is readily available for you to use at anytime of your life. We have one lady who took up an art class and picked up a brush for the first time in her life and has won art shows with her paintings.