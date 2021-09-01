UC Davis at Tulsa: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

UC Davis at Tulsa

FOUR DOWNS

Top storyline

Taking over the Hurricane offense is fourth-year junior Davis Brin, who showcased his ability during the improbable comeback win against Tulane in 2020. Before playing on the road against Power Five teams in consecutive weeks, Brin — and the rest of the offense — has a chance to get into rhythm against an FCS team.

Key matchup

In his first start following the unexpected departure of Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV, cornerback Tyon Davis has a prime opportunity to show what he can do and embark on what is projected as a breakout season. Also at the position are sophomore Reggie Ellis and Texas A&M transfer Travon Fuller. UC Davis, coached by Dan Hawkins, ranked in the top 10 among FCS programs in most offensive categories when they played five games in the spring.