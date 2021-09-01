UC Davis at Tulsa: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

UC Davis at Tulsa
6:30 p.m. Thursday, H.A. Chapman Stadium
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
2020-21 records: UC Davis 3-2, 3-2 Big Sky; Tulsa 6-3, 6-0 AAC
Last meeting: None
Weather: Partly cloudy, 92°
FOUR DOWNS
Top storyline
New year, new quarterback
Taking over the Hurricane offense is fourth-year junior Davis Brin, who showcased his ability during the improbable comeback win against Tulane in 2020. Before playing on the road against Power Five teams in consecutive weeks, Brin — and the rest of the offense — has a chance to get into rhythm against an FCS team.
Key matchup
TU cornerbacks vs. the Aggie offense
In his first start following the unexpected departure of Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV, cornerback Tyon Davis has a prime opportunity to show what he can do and embark on what is projected as a breakout season. Also at the position are sophomore Reggie Ellis and Texas A&M transfer Travon Fuller. UC Davis, coached by Dan Hawkins, ranked in the top 10 among FCS programs in most offensive categories when they played five games in the spring.
Player to watch
Shamari Brooks
Playing in a game for the first time since the 2019 season finale, Brooks has recovered from a torn ACL that occurred in practice the week of last year’s opener and derailed his season. The Tulsa native and Union graduate is 1,218 yards from becoming the top rusher in program history, and pacing the way for him is a veteran offensive line that has a staggering amount of depth.
Who wins and why?
Dan Hawkins can still coach offense. His UC Davis Aggies should score a few points against Tulsa with Hunter Rodrigues returning at quarterback. It just won’t be enough to keep up. A good night for Davis Brin to settle in as TU starting QB, before he’s thrown into the deep end at Oklahoma State and Ohio State.
TU 42, UC Davis 25