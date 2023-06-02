One man has died and a teenage boy is in critical condition after a double shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood.
The 34-year-old man died at a hospital after the shooting occurred near 54th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. Friday, the Tulsa Police Department reported in a Facebook post.
A 16-year-old boy who also was shot is in critical condition at a hospital, police said.
Homicide and crime scene detectives are at the location, and officers are scouring the area for the shooter.
Police said they are developing information about a suspect and that anyone with information should call 911.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be reported as details become available.