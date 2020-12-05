 Skip to main content
Two men die after pickup swept away at low-water crossing in Muskogee County

OHP

 Matt Barnard

Two men died after the pickup they were in was swept away by high water at a low-water crossing in Muskogee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Killed were Dusty Ross, 66, of Porum, and Larry Beckett, age unknown, of Sallisaw.

Both were pronounced dead after their bodies were found in a nearby creek, troopers said.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday about 4 miles south and 2 1/2 miles east of Warner and was reported Friday, troopers said.

The vehicle they were in, a 2007 Ford Ranger pickup, was recovered downstream of the low-water crossing.

It was not immediately clear who was driving the pickup or if the men were wearing seat belts, troopers said.

