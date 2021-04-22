Two Justus-Tiawah students arrested in connection to 'concerning, threatening list' of names

Two students from Justus-Tiawah Junior High School in Claremore were arrested Wednesday after creating a "concerning, threatening list" with names of other students and teachers, said Ed Crum, superintendent of Justus-Tiawah Public Schools, Wednesday in a letter to parents.

Crum said a student notified school teachers of the possible list, and a Rogers County sheriff's investigation confirmed the list's existence, leading to the students' arrests. The school will also be disciplining the students, Crum said.

"We are grateful to the Rogers County Sheriff's Department for their diligence and enormous assistance," Crum said.

Crum said he applauded the young person who brought the threat to the school's attention and encouraged parents to have conversations with their kids the importance of informing adults about threats like this.

"Remind your children if they see or hear about something that could endanger them, their classmates, or the school, they must let an adult know immediately so it can be addressed," Crum said.

Crum said they could not give many details about the situation yet.

