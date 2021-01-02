Two great loves: Sand Springs couple uses passion for wrestling to benefit local youth program

Nathan and Audra Estrada have two great passions, their love of professional wrestling and their faith. The Sand Springs couple combined those elements to help benefit the youth of one Sand Springs church.

As organizers of the newly-formed Core Professional Wrestling, the Estrada’s held their first wrestling event on Saturday evening at HillSpring Church. Proceeds from the event went toward HillSpring youth ministries.

“If one wrestling show can send one kid to church camp over the summer, then it was worth all that time to put on the show,” Audra said.

Saturday’s event was the culmination of a journey that began nearly a year ago for the Estrada’s who are both long-time wrestling fans and competitors in the ring. At the beginning of 2020, Nathan was reading through the Daniel fast devotional, a popular 21-day faith-based reading plan, when he came across a couple of unsettling inquiries.

“There were questions about what are your passions and how can you put that back into the church?,” recalled Audra, who is also a teacher and head volleyball coach at Tulsa Memorial. “He said ‘how will that apply to me since my passion is pro wrestling?’ He thought it was stupid, at first. Then it was just something that all fell together.”