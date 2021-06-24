Two Coweta men killed in separate head-on collisions

A Coweta man died Thursday in a crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike, five miles east of Claremore in Rogers County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Vivian Harrell, 65, of Coweta, was driving a 1997 Chevy S120 truck near Mile Marker 260 with passengers Andrew Hughes, 35, and Courtney Doyke, 34, both from Coweta.

That vehicle hit Dana Drinkman, 51, of Centuria,WI, driving a 2001 Peterbilt Semi, according to Troopers.

Hughes was transported by helicopter to St. John Hospital in Tulsa with head, trunk, arm and leg injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries, troopers said.

Doyle was transported by Pafford EMS to St. John Hospital in serious condition with head, trunk, arm and leg injuries, troopers said.

Drinkman refused treatment at the scene, troopers said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

