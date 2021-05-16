Tweety is a male, orange Tabby/Domestic Short Hair kitten. Tweety's estimated date of birth is March 28, 2021. He was... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tweety is a male, orange Tabby/Domestic Short Hair kitten. Tweety's estimated date of birth is March 28, 2021. He was... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Larkin said he filed the paperwork to retire "well before" his testimony in last week's jury trial in which a defendant was acquitted after defense attorneys questioned Larkin about past misconduct allegations for which he was never charged.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is being filmed in Oklahoma. Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro were spotted amid the activity in Fairfax on Monday.
The filmed-in-Oklahoma movie will be based on David Grann's best-selling novel about the Osage Reign of Terror.
Garnett Road is closed between 111th and 121st as police process the scene at Haikey Creek Park.
The other two were trapped in a shaft about 80 feet below the top of the dam, a GRDA spokesman said.
More fissures opened Tuesday in the already often strained relationships involving Tulsa’s Black, mostly Democratic community, and the state’s entirely white, Republican leadership.
Police said a Dunkin' store employee fatally punched a 77-year-old customer in Florida after the employee said the man repeatedly used a racial slur against him.
The image shows Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.
"What you're seeing is not a new problem," an official said. "It's just a concentrated area."
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed a bill that makes it a misdemeanor to honk at a bicycle or at an animal-drawn vehicle.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.