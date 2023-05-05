AUTO RACING
9 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid
10 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid
1 p.m.;ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
1 p.m.;CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 4 (Taped)
2 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400
BOWLING
11 a.m.;FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Florida St.
11 a.m.;BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana
11 a.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
1 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.;BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky
3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
5 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Final Round
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round
4 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
10:30 a.m.;NBC, PEACOCK — Baltimore at Atlanta
3 p.m.BSOK — Texas at LA Angels
3 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Milwaukee at San Francisco
6 p.m.;ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
NBA
2:40 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4
7 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 4
NHL
2:30 p.m.;TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3
5:30 p.m.;TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3
8:30 p.m.;TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN)
10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United
3:30 p.m.;Fox — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle
6 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final
11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
USFL
2 p.m.;NBC — New Orleans vs. New Jersey
5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Pittsburgh at Birmingham